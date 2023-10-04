Home Nation

Rajasthan boy dies after rope of swing knots around his neck

The swing was installed in the boy's house in Chabra town for his newborn sibling, police said.

Published: 04th October 2023 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2023 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

Image used for representational purposes only.

By PTI

KOTA: In a freak accident, a 10-year-old boy died after the rope of a swing knotted around his neck while he was playing in Rajasthan's Baran district on Tuesday, according to police.

The swing was installed in the boy's house in Chabra town for his newborn sibling, police said.

Aadil was playing with other children in his house when the rope of the swing knotted around his neck.

He vomited and fell unconscious, Sub-Inspector, Chabra police station, Chuttan Lal said.

After receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and took Aadil to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem examination, Lal said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
swing rope child death rajasthan Baran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp