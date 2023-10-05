78% voting in 1st Ladakh hill council polls after nullification of Article 370

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: About 78 per cent of people in the Kargil district of Ladakh Union Territory voted for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil polls on Wednesday.

It was the first poll in the cold desert after the abrogation of J&K’s Special status and the creation of Ladakh UT by downgrading and dividing erstwhile J&K state into two UTs on August 5, 2019.

The polling started on a brisk note in Kargil district in the morning and long queues of people were present at the polling stations. About 77.61 per cent of people exercised their right to franchise. The counting of votes will take place on October 8. In the polls, NC and Congress have joined hands to fight the BJP. The two parties have entered into seat-sharing arrangements against BJP.

The NC and Congress have the backing of two powerful religious institutions — Jamiat Ulema Kargil (Islamia School) and Imam Khumaini Memorial Trust. The clerics of two religious institutions have appealed to people to vote against the BJP.

The LAHDC Kargil comprises 30 members. Of the 30 members, 26 are elected while four others are nominated by the administration. There were 85 candidates in the fray for 26 seats. BJP is contesting on 17 seats and supporting some independent candidates. NC has fielded 17 candidates and Congress is contesting 22 seats.

Kargil has a population of 1.40 lakh with Shia Muslims in the majority. The Kargil Hill council has over 95,388 registered voters and out of them, 46762 are females. Today’s vote for LAHDC Kargil holds significance as it is the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K state into two UTs that people in Kargil are voting in any polls.

The political observers are seeing the polling as a sort of referendum saying if the NC and Congress wrest control of the LAHDC Kargil, then they can claim that people have rejected the August 5, 2019 decisions and if BJP manages to win the polls, the saffron party can claim that people have endorsed their August 2019 decisions.

The poll result assumes significance as it is being held ahead of the parliamentary polls and can offer an insight into the electoral sentiment of people. The polls for LAHDC Kargil are being held against the backdrop of a stir launched by Leh Apex Body and KDA.

