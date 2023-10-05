Ajit Pawar faction gets key portfolio in Eknath Shinde cabinet

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: After grabbing cream portfolios, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction on Wednesday got guardian ministries of key districts in the state.

Senior BJP minister Chandrakant Patil was removed as guardian minister of Pune and replaced by DCM Ajit Pawar. The demoted Patil has been given the guardian ministry of less important districts of Amarawati and Solapur. Shiv Sena Minister Deepak Kesarkar lost Kolhapur district guardian ministry as he has been replaced by NCP minister Hasan Mushriff. NCP minister Dhanjay Munde has been appointed as guardian minister of his home district Beed.

BJP minister Vijay Kumar Gavit has been replaced as guardian minister of tribal district Nandurbar by NCP minister Anil Bhaidas Patil. Gavit has been appointed as the guardian minister of the Bhandara district.NCP minister Dilip Walse Patil is the guardian minister of the Buldhana district, while another NCP minister Sanjay Bansod has got Parbhani district. BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has given responsibility to Wardha district as guardian minister.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, DCM Devendra Fadnavis and DCM Ajit Pawar had a closed-door meeting at Varsha bungalow recently where the discussions over distributions of guardian ministry were held. Ajit Pawar had earlier expressed his displeasure by not attending the cabinet meeting last Tuesday over the delay in the appointment of guardian ministers of his party ministers and allocations of remaining portfolios.

Earlier, Fadnavis had hinted to his party workers and leaders that BJP is the big brother in the government and they have to be ready to make sacrifices to accommodate partners. The contentious districts like Raigad, Satara and Nashik districts are yet to get guardian ministers because of multiple claims. The three parties in an alliance — BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena-Shinde — are yet to get clarity over the appointment of guardian ministers.

Sources said the government will soon announce the appointment of state boards and cooperative societies. “BJP wants to keep 40 co-op boards, while Shiv Sena and NCP will have 25 each. However, Shiv Sena has not agreed to this formula and is demanding more co-ops and boards for more leaders of their party,” a source said.

