BJP launches 'Bhu-Pay' App to publicise alleged scams in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: The opposition BJP in Chhattisgarh as part of its social media outreach launched a mobile app ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled later this year, to target the ruling Congress on various corruption charges.

Union minister for I & B and youth affairs Anurag Thakur set in motion the app ‘Bhu-pay’ with a QR scanner, which resembles the operation of the digital payment process as seen on Google Pay or PayTM with a code scanner, to access the stuffed short video films some displaying animated comic sense and newspaper clippings to narrate major alleged scams of the Bhupesh Baghel government.

“How to do corruption, learn from Bhu-pay!”, said the union minister in his snide remarks.

According to the BJP, Chhattisgarh has witnessed various scandals to the tune of over 26000 crore under the present Congress regime.

“The App carries the description of the scams and fraudulent practices including liquor, coal levy transport, Gauthan, cow-dung, PDS, district mineral foundation (DMF) funds, Mahadev online betting app revealed during the Congress government in the last five years”, said Thakur.

The intent of the BJP behind launching the Bhu-pay App is to apprise the people to access information on how the public money is being allegedly siphoned off through different corrupt means by the state government, he added. There are videos of around seven different alleged frauds in Chhattisgarh.

The opposition said the identity of Chhattisgarh is like a corrupt state engaged in scams with mafia-raj where the cuts (commission) are allegedly paid for secure approval of works.

The Congress however retorted the assertion of the BJP.

“Anurag Thakur who talks big on corruption and speaks lies like the PM, remains strangely silent over one lakh crore corruption committed during the earlier Raman Singh and company in liquor, chit-fund, irregularities in the name of cow, Indira Priyadarshini bank scam, Panama paper leak among others”, said Sushil Anand Shukla, chairperson of Congress media cell.

Thakur accepted the challenge of the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge who during his recent visit to Raigarh to attend ‘Bharose Ka Sammelan’ of the state government had raised several questions for the Modi government seeking responses. “I am ready to reply to him from any forum”, Thakur said and further eulogised the earlier BJP regime led by Raman Singh for 15 years “when the development works in every area was expedited”.

The Congress claimed that the Modi government during the past five years has got Rs 461908 crore from Chhattisgarh state through various central excise, GST, income tax and other tariffs but returned only Rs 192190 crore.

