CBI books three for demanding bribe from actor Vishal to provide CBFC certification for 'Mark Antony'

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked three persons and unknown others including Central Board of Film Certification employees in Mumbai. This comes after Kollywood actor Vishal alleged that he gave a bribe of Rs 6.5 lakh for the screening and certification of his film 'Mark Antony' which was dubbed in Hindi.

The three persons booked include Merlin Menaga, Jeeja Ramdas, and Rajan M.

Vishal said a bribe was demanded to issue the CBFC certificate for his film within 24 hours.

In his complaint, Vishal alleged that Merlin Menaga demanded Rs 6.5 lakh. The money was deposited into the accounts of Jeeja Ramdas and Rajan.

The CBI said that the case was registered following allegations that Merlin during the month of September 2023, along with others, entered a conspiracy to obtain a bribe of Rs 7 lakh.

The money was allegedly demanded to get the required censor certificate from CBFC, Mumbai, for a movie dubbed in Hindi.

It was further alleged that the bribe money after negotiation was reduced to Rs 6.54 lakh which Merlin accepted on behalf of CBFC Mumbai officials in the bank accounts of Jeeja Ramdas and Rajan.

Thereafter, on September 26, the required certificate was allegedly issued by the CBFC.

It was also alleged that in addition to the amount, Merlin obtained Rs 20,000 in her bank account from the account of a private company as coordinating fees for herself.

An amount of Rs.6,50,000 was allegedly withdrawn immediately in cash, out of Rs 6,54,000, the CBI statement said.

Searches were conducted at four different locations including in Mumbai at the premises of the accused and others associated with the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents, the release added.

