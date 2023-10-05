Congress chief Kharge cites PM Modi as 'jhoothon ke sardar'; says his 'ploy' will not work in 2024 polls

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a ‘teller of lies’ and said that his ‘ploy’ will not continue in 2024 as there is a growing realisation among the people of the country.

Participating in the Chhattisgarh government’s Bharose Ka Sammelan at Raigarh district about 220 km from Raipur, he said that had the Congress party not safeguarded the Constitution and democracy, both Modi and Amit Shah would have never been made PM and Home Minister.

“PM Modi is a leader of liars ("jhoothon ke sardar”) who defames the Congress party whenever he visits Chhattisgarh. Chief ministers of other states too get threats of raids from ED, IT and other agencies if they do not listen to him. They (BJP) talk about parivarvad (dynasty politics) but tell me who from the Gandhi family ever became the PM after 1989”, said the Congress leader. He further accused the Modi government of selling the national assets and allegedly damaging the good institutions.

Kharge said that PM Modi can often visit the poll-bound states but doesn’t think of going to the state of Manipur which witnessed violence and riots for the past six months.

“Today the government in the Centre is run only by Modi and Shah”, he stated and targeted the Jan Sangh, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP calling their ideology as 'anti-women'.

“It was Congress that brought reservation for women in panchayat bodies and Modi claims the Congress didn’t pursue the women’s reservation bill. Be it BJP, RSS or Jan Sangh, they don't wish women to come forward. They should implement the women’s reservation law but I know it will not be done before 2034”, the Congress president alleged.

A day after PM Modi visited Bastar where he slammed the Congress over its remark on caste census, Kharge reiterated the Congress's demand for a caste-based census to be familiar with the details of the backward classes and poor people. The PM had then cited the ‘poor of the country as the biggest caste’.

Comparing BJP with Congress, he asserted that the saffron party harasses and deceives people but Congress guarantees creating employment, supporting the poor and raising minimum support prices for farmers.

During the occasion, he along with the CM Bhupesh Baghel laid the foundation stone for constructing Jaitkhambh (symbol of truth represented by a white flag atop of white painted wooden log structure) belonging to the scheduled caste (Satnami) community in 82 development blocks of the state. The state has 10 reserved SC seats in the 90 assembly seats.

The Wednesday visit of Kharge was his fourth in the poll-bound Chhattisgarh during the last 45 days.

