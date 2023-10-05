Home Nation

Cop on shooting spree; kills wife, two daughters then himself in Andhra

The incident, which is entirely due to personal reasons, came to light on Thursday morning and police recovered a suicide note from the 1993 batch policeman's house, the police official added.

Published: 05th October 2023 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2023 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

sHOOTING , GUN , BULLET , FIRED

Image used for representational purposes.

By PTI

KADAPA: A 55-year-old Andhra Pradesh police head constable allegedly shot dead three members of his family - wife and two daughters- and later shot himself to death, an official said on Thursday.

The incident, which is entirely due to personal reasons, came to light on Thursday morning and police recovered a suicide note from the 1993 batch policeman's house, the police official added.

"His name is Venkateswarlu and he was working as a writer in Kadapa two-town police station. He worked till 11 pm last night (Wednesday) and took a pistol and some rounds from the police station and went to his house," Kadapa sub-divisional police officer Md. Sharif told PTI.

Venkateswarlu's eldest daughter, around 20 years of age was doing her first year of graduation, while the younger one was in 10th standard, he said, adding that the constable's wife was around 45 years old.

According to sources, the head constable was believed to have lost money in stock market trading and was also battling some family problems.

Police are in the process of registering a case and have already begun the investigation, including Kadapa superintendent of police Siddarth Kaushal visiting Venkateswarlu's house.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Shooting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp