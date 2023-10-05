Home Nation

Defence Minister Rajnath releases fifth positive indigenisation list at Navy seminar

The list includes complex systems, sensors, weapons, and ammunition, all to be procured from indigenous sources over time, following the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar in the event | PTI

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has unveiled its fifth Positive Indigenisation List, featuring 98 items, as part of efforts to boost self-reliance in defence and innovation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the list during the ‘Swavlamban 2.0’ seminar in New Delhi, where he also made significant announcements. The list includes complex systems, sensors, weapons, and ammunition, all to be procured from indigenous sources over time, following the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020.

Prepared by the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) after extensive consultations, this list emphasises import substitution for major systems, platforms, weapon systems, sensors, and munitions expected to yield orders in the next five to ten years. Notable items encompass Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicles, Articulated All-Terrain Vehicles, Remotely Piloted Airborne Vehicles, Naval Shipborne Unmanned Aerial Systems, and more.

This list serves as a roadmap for domestic industry players, encouraging them to develop the necessary research and manufacturing capacity within the country. Additionally, Rajnath Singh launched challenges for the industry under Defence India Start-up Challenges (DISC 10) and released the Indian Navy’s updated Indigenisation Roadmap ‘Swavlamban 2.0’. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar highlighted the Navy’s commitment to innovation and commended the industry for its contributions.

