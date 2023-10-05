ED not expected to be vindictive in its conduct, must furnish grounds of arrest: Supreme Court

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the Enforcement Directorate should refrain from being vindictive in its conduct and must instead act with the utmost probity, dispassion, and fairness.

This observation was made by a bench of Justices AS Bopanna and PV Sanjay Kumar while handling a case related to the probe and arrest of M3M India directors Basant Bansal and Pankaj Bansal.

The top court allowed the appeal of Pankaj Bansal and overturned a previous order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court that had refused to quash the arrest orders and associated proceedings of the Bansals in connection with a money laundering investigation. The apex court criticised the Central agency for its poor and arbitrary exercise of powers during the investigation. It noted that summons to the accused in relation to a second Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) were issued shortly after they had been questioned regarding the first complaint.

The first ECIR had been registered by the ED on June 15, 2021, and Roop Bansal was arrested in connection with it on June 8, 2023. Neither of the appellants was named as accused in the first ECIR. However, the ED claimed that the investigation into the first ECIR was still ongoing.

The bench took note of the manner in which the ED swiftly recorded the second ECIR immediately after the appellants obtained anticipatory bail in relation to the first ECIR. This happened despite the foundational FIR dating back to April 17, 2023. Subsequently, the ED summoned and arrested them within a short span of approximately 24 hours. This, the court found, displayed a complete and utter lack of bona fides. After scrutinising the details of the case, the top court pointed out that the sequence of events raised serious concerns about the ED’s operational methods.

