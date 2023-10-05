Elephant Gomti and loyal dog Brandy get emotional farewell at Corbett Tiger Reserve

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Gomti, a remarkable female elephant, dedicated 40 years of unwavering service to the Corbett Tiger Reserve Park (CTR). Her retirement was marked by an emotional farewell organised by senior officers and staff at the Aamdanda Gate. This momentous event also saw the retirement of ‘Brandy,’ a loyal dog who had faithfully served CTR for a prescribed period.

According to CTR officials, Gomti had been brought to the park from Assam four decades ago, where she contributed significantly to various important campaigns. In accordance with the standards set by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), Gomti retired at the age of 65. Simultaneously, the sniffer dog, Brandy, was retired after serving 12 years, during which he played a crucial role in multiple campaigns.

During the farewell ceremony, the director of CTR awarded Gomti’s mahouts, Subedar Ali (retired), Nisar Ali (retired), and Farrukh Khan, with a medal and citation on her behalf. Witnesses recall the touching moment when tears welled up in Gomti’s eyes, leaving everyone present deeply moved and surprised.

The retirement ceremony for the 65-year-old Gomti and the 12-year-old Brandy took place as per the schedule at Corbett Park. Dr. Dheeraj Pandey, Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve Park, expressed, “Throughout her 40 years of service, Gomati became an integral part of the Corbett Park community, serving with unwavering dedication and affection.”

Corbett officials proudly highlight Gomti’s gentle and disciplined nature. They recount her notable achievements, such as successfully rescuing a tiger in the Bagjhala area near Garjia Temple in 1987. In 2010, she played a pivotal role in eliminating a man-eating tiger in Sundarkhal village. In 2012, Gomti was instrumental in rescuing a wild elephant in Rishikesh. In 2019, she played a role in rescuing a man-eating tiger in Dhikala.

