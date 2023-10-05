Fresh row as 25 dead in 24 hours at Nagpur's Mayo Hospital

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A Nagpur hospital has reported at least 25 deaths in 24 hours due to various reasons, officials said on Wednesday. The deaths in the government-run Mayo Hospital in Nagpur—hometown of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari—come against the backdrop of 59 deaths reported in Nanded and Aurangabad government hospitals due to alleged shortage of medicines.

“The patients who die at the hospital are mostly those who are last-minute referrals and require Intensive Care Unit (ICU) admission. Such patients are brought in a critical condition,” a senior health official said.

Continuing its attack over the deaths in government-run hospitals, Lok Sabha MP and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) senior leader Supriya Sule in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said, “Fear does not end here and the health system has collapsed and the government is sleeping”.

“After Thane, Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar [incidents], now 25 patients have also died in Nagpur. CM, Deputy CM have time to visit New Delhi, but not for these hospitals,” Sule said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered the probe into the Nanded and Aurangabad hospitals deaths.

Congress’ Leader of Opposition (Assembly) Vijay Wadettiwar visited the two hospitals while Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Leader of Opposition (Council) Ambadas Danve toured the Nanded hospital.Danve said patients complained to him of various problems plaguing in the hospital and how due to a “delay in performing a cesarean section operation”, a pregnant woman and her unborn child died there.

With the latest spike in deaths, at least 78 people, including nearly 30 infants, have died owing to different lapses including alleged shortages of medicines, equipment, medical or staffers, in government hospitals in the last three days.

