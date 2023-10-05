Home Nation

I-T officials conduct searches at premises linked to DMK MP Jagathrakshakan in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted searches at over 40 locations linked to former Union Minister and current Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) member of Parliament S Jagathrakshakan in Tamil Nadu.

Over 40 premises linked to the MP in Tamil Nadu are being searched by the Income Tax Department. 

Jagathrakshakan is a Lok Sabha MP from the Arakonnam constituency of Tamil Nadu and has been elected from his constituency thrice.

Earlier, the Income Tax Department conducted raids around 10 premises in Karur (Tamil Nadu) linked to jailed DMK minister Senthil Balaji. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14 in a money laundering case.

The searches were being held at many places, including some educational institutions, sources said without divulging details. Further updates in this connection are awaited.

