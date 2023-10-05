I-T officials conduct searches at premises linked to MP S Jagathrakshakan; DMK calls it vendetta

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Multiple teams of income tax officials on Thursday searched educational institutions and properties linked to two groups, including one belonging to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan, sparking protest from the DMK which called it an assault on democracy. While I-T sources said the search, currently on in 40 places, has nothing to do with politics, Chief Minister M K Stalin dubbed it as ‘vindictive politics’.

Taking to X (formerly twitter), the CM said, “The Union BJP government’s vindictive politics knows no bounds! Arresting AAP MP Sanjay Singh and raiding DMK MP Jagathrakshakan’s home are clear examples of its misuse of investigating agencies for political ends against INDIA bloc leaders. This is deliberate persecution of opposition leaders. The BJP conveniently forgets that the Supreme Court has just warned the ED to be transparent and fair. But it seems they are hell-bent on disregarding the rule of law and democracy,” Stalin said.

Raids held at edu institutions & city properties

“The BJP is afraid of the growing unity among opposition parties. It’s time they stop their witch-hunt and focus on addressing real issues,” Stalin said.

Jagathrakshakan represents Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency. The raids on Thursday were conducted at Bharath University in East Tambaram, Sree Balaji Medical College in Chrompet, and Sri Lakshmi Narayana Institute of Medical Sciences in Puducherry, among others, allegedly linked to Jagathrakshakan’s family members. The former union minister has been under the scanner of central agencies earlier too. In 2016, the income tax department claimed they have evidence of Rs 650 crore of tax evasion by Jagathrakshakan.

In 2020, properties worth Rs 89.19 crore of the MP and his family members were seized by the ED on the charge of acquiring foreign securities in a Singapore-based company in contravention of Section 4 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act. I-T sleuths were also carrying out searches at educational institutions and city properties belonging to another group

