Jaipur Diary: CM Gehlot challenges PM Modi ahead of state polls

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

Gehlot challenges Modi ahead of polls

Rahul Gandhi’s recent comment that “we are winning in MP-Chhattisgarh, but the contest in Rajasthan is very close” has stirred political chatter. In response, Rajasthan’s chief minister Ashok Gehlot has taken this as a direct challenge to his leadership and the strength of the Congress in the state. He has thrown down the gauntlet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a guarantee that the central government will not halt the state’s ongoing development schemes. This move, however, was met with Modi suggesting that Gehlot’s request signifies his apprehension about an impending electoral loss.

Trouble brews in Cong election strategy

A political feud brewing between Naresh Arora, founder of Design Box, a company hired for strategy and campaign for the state election, and state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara, grabbing headlines. Dotasara’s discontent with Design Box’s working approach has sparked a public spat, drawing attention to campaign strategies and slogans for the forthcoming elections. The situation reached such a boiling point that CM Ashok Gehlot personally visited Dotasara’s residence to mediate. Arora has denied any controversy on Twitter, expressing respect for Rahul Gandhi.

Buzz after PM Modi’s election campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election campaigns in Rajasthan have been creating quite a buzz, and it appears that he has only fuelled the speculation. During a gathering in Sanwaria Seth, Chittorgarh, Modi declared that there’s just one face in the upcoming assembly elections: the ‘Kamal’ (Lotus), symbolising the BJP. He emphasised the need for BJP workers to unite in support of their candidate symbolised by the Kamal. Interestingly, in a recent Jaipur meeting, neither former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje nor the achievements of her previous BJP government were mentioned. The political drama in Rajasthan continues to unfold.

Gehlot challenges Modi ahead of polls Rahul Gandhi’s recent comment that “we are winning in MP-Chhattisgarh, but the contest in Rajasthan is very close” has stirred political chatter. In response, Rajasthan’s chief minister Ashok Gehlot has taken this as a direct challenge to his leadership and the strength of the Congress in the state. He has thrown down the gauntlet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a guarantee that the central government will not halt the state’s ongoing development schemes. This move, however, was met with Modi suggesting that Gehlot’s request signifies his apprehension about an impending electoral loss. Trouble brews in Cong election strategygoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A political feud brewing between Naresh Arora, founder of Design Box, a company hired for strategy and campaign for the state election, and state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara, grabbing headlines. Dotasara’s discontent with Design Box’s working approach has sparked a public spat, drawing attention to campaign strategies and slogans for the forthcoming elections. The situation reached such a boiling point that CM Ashok Gehlot personally visited Dotasara’s residence to mediate. Arora has denied any controversy on Twitter, expressing respect for Rahul Gandhi. Buzz after PM Modi’s election campaign Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election campaigns in Rajasthan have been creating quite a buzz, and it appears that he has only fuelled the speculation. During a gathering in Sanwaria Seth, Chittorgarh, Modi declared that there’s just one face in the upcoming assembly elections: the ‘Kamal’ (Lotus), symbolising the BJP. He emphasised the need for BJP workers to unite in support of their candidate symbolised by the Kamal. Interestingly, in a recent Jaipur meeting, neither former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje nor the achievements of her previous BJP government were mentioned. The political drama in Rajasthan continues to unfold.