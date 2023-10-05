Home Nation

NewsClick raids: Delhi Police calls journalist Abhisar Sharma again for questioning

On Tuesday, Police raided 88 locations in Delhi and seven locations in other states of prominent journalists and other staff members of NewsClick.

Published: 05th October 2023 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2023 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Raids

Material confiscated after the raid on the office of NewsClick being brought to Special Cell office on Tuesday |

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police called journalist Abhisar Sharma for questioning on Thursday in connection with a case filed under anti-terror law UAPA, following charges that the NewsClick portal received money for spreading pro-China propaganda, officials said.

According to the officials, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police called Sharma again on Thursday for questioning in connection with the case lodged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Sharma was questioned in connection with the case at the Special Cell's office on Tuesday.

NewsClick founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha and human resources department head Amit Chakravarty were arrested on Tuesday after several journalists were questioned in connection with the case.

ALSO READ | NewsClick Raids: Prosecution opposes 'premature' plea for copy of FIR

A court here has sent the two to police custody for seven days.

A raid was conducted on Tuesday at 88 locations in Delhi and seven locations in other states.

A total of 37 male suspects were questioned at the Special Cell's office, while nine female suspects were quizzed at their respective places of stay.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Newsclick Abhisar Sharma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp