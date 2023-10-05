Home Nation

NewsClick Raids: Prosecution opposes 'premature' plea for copy of FIR

Appearing through video-conferencing, Purkayastha's lawyer argued that it is the right of an accused to get a copy of the First Information Report (FIR).

Senior journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta speaks during a protest organised by journalists over Police actions on news portal NewsClick, at Press Club of India in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Thursday opposed the applications filed for the supply of a copy of the FIR by NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and human resources department head Amit Chakravarty, arrested in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA following charges that the portal had received money to spread pro-China propaganda.

Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur was hearing the arguments regarding the applications.

During the proceedings, the counsel for Chakravarty also sought written grounds for his client's arrest by the Delhi Police and said providing the grounds for arrest to an accused is a constitutional safeguard.

The lawyer cited some judgments of the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court and said though the offences alleged are "serious" under the UAPA, there is no statutory ground that the prosecution is not obliged to provide a copy of the FIR to the accused.

Special Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava cited a Supreme Court judgment and said the accused has to approach the police commissioner, who would then form a committee regarding the same.

He said the accused has to follow the "step-by-step procedure" prescribed by the apex court.

The application filed by the accused is "premature" and they can not "directly jump before the court", Shrivastava added.

"We have already provided the grounds for arrest and the reasons for further remand. We have already complied with the provisions," he said.

The court has posted the matter at 2 pm for further proceedings.

It issued a notice to the Delhi Police on the applications on Wednesday.

Purkayastha and Chakravarty were arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Tuesday.

Police have sealed NewsClick's office in Delhi.

