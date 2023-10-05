Home Nation

NewsClick Row: Prosecution opposes plea for copy of FIR 

The application filed by the accused was "premature" and they could not "directly jump before the court", Special Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava said.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Thursday opposed the applications filed for the supply of a copy of the FIR by NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and human resources department head Amit Chakravarty, arrested in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA following allegations that the news portal had received money to spread pro-China propaganda.

Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur was hearing the arguments regarding the applications.

Special Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava cited a Supreme Court judgment and said the accused had to approach the police commissioner, who would then form a committee regarding the same. He said the accused had to follow the "step-by-step procedure" prescribed by the apex court.

The court issued a notice to the city police on the applications on Wednesday.

Purkayastha and Chakravarty were arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Tuesday. Police have sealed NewsClick's office in Delhi.

