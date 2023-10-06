After death of 59 people, Maharashtra CM Shinde orders audit of government-run hospitals

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: After the major tragic incidents of people dying due to the shortage of medicines and unavailability of staffers in three different locations, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday ordered the audit of the government-run hospitals in the state.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had called the meeting of state chief secretary Manoj Saunik, Additional Chief Secretary of Public Health Department Milind Mhaiskar, Principal Secretary of Medical Education Department Dinesh Waghmare along with senior officials of Health, Medical Education Departments and all the Collectors of the state were present.

In this meeting, CM Eknath Shinde asked the respective district collectors to visit the government-run hospitals immediately in their respective districts, review the present infrastructure of the hospitals, availability of staffers, and doctors and submit factual reports with all details based on current situations. The district collectors will have to also visit the primary local health system, municipal corporation-run hospitals and medical colleges that fall under their jurisdictions.

CM Eknath Shinde also empowered the respective district collectors to purchase medicines so that there would be no delay in the procurement and supply of the medicines to the respective state-run hospitals.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde revived the meeting from Delhi via video conferencing with the concerned staffers and officers. Shinde was in Delhi for some work. Shinde also gave clear instructions for District Collectors to visit government hospitals regularly. The Collectors of the state were present in this meeting held through a video communication system from New Delhi.

A state-level committee has been appointed to investigate the death cases in hospitals in Nanded and Ghati and warned that strict action will be taken against the culprits. The Chief Minister also instructed that there would be no delay in the purchase of medicine.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the health system is the highest priority of the state government. He also assured that the state government is working to prepare a short-term and long-term plan for the strengthening of the health system. “There will be no shortage of funds to purchase the medicines. The District Collectors should consider the responsibility of the health system in their district and visit different government hospitals in the district every day to review and take appropriate steps immediately,” Shinde added.

He said that the divisional Commissioners, Collectors, Superintendents of Hospitals and District Surgeons should work as a team for the health system, and the funds and additional equipment should be provided promptly if required. “If there is a shortage of manpower, outsourcing powers have also been given at the district level, so if the efforts of the government to provide quality health facilities to the people of the state are delayed due to lack of resources, manpower, the concerned will be held responsible and action will be taken and the reasons for lack of medicines and manpower will not be tolerated,” he warned.

He said there is a state-level dashboard regarding the availability of medicines that should be used effectively by all the hospitals so that it is possible to purchase urgently needed medicines.

MUMBAI: After the major tragic incidents of people dying due to the shortage of medicines and unavailability of staffers in three different locations, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday ordered the audit of the government-run hospitals in the state. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had called the meeting of state chief secretary Manoj Saunik, Additional Chief Secretary of Public Health Department Milind Mhaiskar, Principal Secretary of Medical Education Department Dinesh Waghmare along with senior officials of Health, Medical Education Departments and all the Collectors of the state were present. In this meeting, CM Eknath Shinde asked the respective district collectors to visit the government-run hospitals immediately in their respective districts, review the present infrastructure of the hospitals, availability of staffers, and doctors and submit factual reports with all details based on current situations. The district collectors will have to also visit the primary local health system, municipal corporation-run hospitals and medical colleges that fall under their jurisdictions.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); CM Eknath Shinde also empowered the respective district collectors to purchase medicines so that there would be no delay in the procurement and supply of the medicines to the respective state-run hospitals. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde revived the meeting from Delhi via video conferencing with the concerned staffers and officers. Shinde was in Delhi for some work. Shinde also gave clear instructions for District Collectors to visit government hospitals regularly. The Collectors of the state were present in this meeting held through a video communication system from New Delhi. A state-level committee has been appointed to investigate the death cases in hospitals in Nanded and Ghati and warned that strict action will be taken against the culprits. The Chief Minister also instructed that there would be no delay in the purchase of medicine. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the health system is the highest priority of the state government. He also assured that the state government is working to prepare a short-term and long-term plan for the strengthening of the health system. “There will be no shortage of funds to purchase the medicines. The District Collectors should consider the responsibility of the health system in their district and visit different government hospitals in the district every day to review and take appropriate steps immediately,” Shinde added. He said that the divisional Commissioners, Collectors, Superintendents of Hospitals and District Surgeons should work as a team for the health system, and the funds and additional equipment should be provided promptly if required. “If there is a shortage of manpower, outsourcing powers have also been given at the district level, so if the efforts of the government to provide quality health facilities to the people of the state are delayed due to lack of resources, manpower, the concerned will be held responsible and action will be taken and the reasons for lack of medicines and manpower will not be tolerated,” he warned. He said there is a state-level dashboard regarding the availability of medicines that should be used effectively by all the hospitals so that it is possible to purchase urgently needed medicines.