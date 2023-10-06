Eight die of scrub typhus in Odisha; tests intensified, says Health Director

By ANI

BHUBANESWAR: At least eight people have died in Odisha due to scrub typhus, the state's health director said.

"At least eight people in Odisha died due to scrub typhus infection, which spreads through bites of infected chiggers," Niranjan Mishra, Odisha's Health Director said.

Several districts have reported scrub typhus infection, and people are advised for testing at the hospitals across Odisha, the director said adding that the number of tests against scrub infection has been increased to 22 thousand in the state this year.

The Odisha Government last month asked district health authorities to increase the surveillance for seasonal upsurge of Scrub Typhus and Leptospirosis in the state.

The state Health and Family Welfare Department has given directions to all the Chief District Medical and Public Health Officers, the Director, of Capital Hospital Bhubaneswar and the Director, of RGH, Rourkela.

"Scrub typhus and Leptospirosis cases are being reported from most of the districts across the state. So intensive surveillance system for early diagnosis need to be strengthened to ensure timely treatment for prevention and management of Scrub Typhus and Leptospirosis," read the statement from Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Department.

The Health Department asked the district health authorities to ensure the availability of tests in DPHL by procurement and supply of required test kits, sensitize doctors to advise the tests in case of PUO and increase public awareness and early diagnosis along with Increased surveillance.

The department also has asked the authorities to use appropriate antibiotics and an adequate stock of drugs.

Scrub typhus is a disease caused by a bacteria called Orientia tsutsugamushi. Scrub typhus is spread to people through bites of infected larval mites. The most common symptoms of scrub typhus include fever, headache, body aches, and sometimes rash.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that affects humans and animals. It is caused by bacteria of the genus Leptospira. In humans, it can cause a wide range of symptoms.

