Home Nation

Families facing hardships from 'unabated increase' in prices of essential commodities: Congress

Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy on Friday, RBI Governor said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6. 5 per cent.

Published: 06th October 2023 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2023 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at the government, the Congress on Friday said concerns on inflation continue to be serious and claimed that crores of families were facing "true hardships" from "unabated increase" in prices of essential commodities.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's attack on the government came after the Reserve Bank of India on Friday decided to keep the policy rate unchanged for the fourth time in a row.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "The RBI has maintained the Repo Rate the interest rate it charges for borrowings by commercial banks from it at 6.5%. This simply means that concerns on inflation continue to be serious."

"For 47 months, the Consumer Price Index(CPI) has remained well over the RBI's own medium-term target of 4%. In August 2023, the CPI stood at 6. 83%," the Congress general secretary in charge of communications said.

"This of course masks the true hardships being faced by crores upon crores of families from unabated increase in prices of essential commodities," Ramesh said.

Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy on Friday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6. 5 per cent.

The MPC meeting took place against the backdrop of Consumer Price-based Inflation (CPI) touching 6. 83 per cent in August.

The September print of inflation is expected next week. The government has mandated the RBI to keep CPI inflation at four per cent with a margin of two per cent on either side.

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and raising concerns over increasing unemployment and a rise in household prices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Jairam Ramesh RBI Repo rate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp