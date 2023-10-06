FIR against Maulana for sexually molesting minor girl in Madrasa in Ranchi

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: An FIR has been lodged against a Maulana of a local Madrasa in Ranchi allegedly for sexually molestation a minor girl by showing obscene videos to her when no one was around. According to the FIR lodged at Ormanjhi Police station in Ranchi by the victim’s father, the Maulana used to make the 11-year-old girl sit on his lap forcefully and showed obscene videos to her. According to locals, she has been doing such shameful acts with other girls also but they could not complain to their parents out of fear. Many girls go to the Madrasa for studies. Interestingly, during the investigation, the police found that no one in Madrasa had any idea where he came from, despite the fact that he had been teaching there for the last two years. The 30-year-old Maulana, Imam Ansari is still at large, they said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “After lodging an FIR, the police have launched a drive to arrest the Maulana,” said the officer in charge of Ormanjhi police station Alok Singh. The matter was revealed after the girl was reluctant to go to the Madrasa for the last week and revealed everything before them when they asked her why she did not wanted to go there, he added. The victim told her parents that the Maulana used to make her sit on his lap and showed obscene videos to her and often touched her body.