Four killed after pharmaceutical unit catches fire in Punjab's Amritsar

Four factory workers, including a woman, were found lying unconscious on the floor. They were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead, police said.

Published: 06th October 2023 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2023 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By PTI

AMRISTAR: Four people were killed after a major fire broke out inside a pharmaceutical factory on the outskirts of Amritsar city on Thursday night, police said.

Police said on Friday that a fire broke out in a pharma unit at the Nag Kala village area on the Majitha road located on the city outskirts. Station House Officer (SHO), Majitha, Balwinder Singh said the fire was brought under control after some time.

He said four factory workers, including a woman, were found lying unconscious on the floor. They were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead, police said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, they added. The smoke from the fire spread across the village. Ten fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

