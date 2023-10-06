Government misusing agencies to target critics: Priyanka Gandhi 

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Accusing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Centre of “misusing” the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other investigating agencies to “target critics of his government”, Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday questioned why similar action wasn’t being initiated against those “involved in more than 250 scams” taking place in Madhya Pradesh during the last 18 years.

Addressing an election rally in BJP-ruled MP’s tribal-dominated Dhar district, she alleged, “In the last 18 years, the scams haven’t left any sphere, be it the nutrition of children, mid-day meals, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, student scholarships, recruitment exams, construction of dams or even Narmada and the Mahakal Lok temple corridor in Ujjain. More than 250 scams happened in 18 years.”

Priyanka said the state saw the Vyapam scam that involved the death of over 50 persons, but still “not probed” properly. “Agencies like ED are being sent to those who speak or write against those in power. Even film actors are being hounded. But why didn’t the ED reach those linked to the of scams?” she questioned.

Raising the issue of unemployment, she claimed that the job aspirants were 20-21 years old when they started appearing in competitive examinations but now have turned 30 after repeatedly appearing in the exams as either the “results were not declared or cancelled due to scams”.

“Unemployment in the state is touching a peak as 70,000 posts of teachers are vacant, 75 per cent of positions in universities are lying vacant, and 90 per cent of vacancies of doctors, physicians, surgeons, gynaecologists, and paediatricians are unfilled in government health centres. There is not even a single ophthalmologist [eye specialist] at any CHCs across the state,” she alleged.

Priyanka said that Modi has been shying away from taking CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s name. “I’ve been listening to the PM’s speeches, in 50 minutes he talks about Congress 50 times...a small suggestion... tell what development was ushered, how many scamsters were put in jail,” she said.

