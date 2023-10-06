Mahadev betting case: After Ranbir, now Shraddha, Kapil and Huma summoned by ED

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Though there is no official word, sources said that Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor, Kapil Sharma and Huma Qureshi have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before the agency and share information in connection with the Mahadev betting app case.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor who was also summoned by the ED reportedly sought some time to appear before the agency. The summon to the actor was issued under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED.

Meanwhile, sources said that Shraddha Kapoor has been asked to appear before the ED on Friday.

Sources also said that actor Hina Khan had also been summoned by the agency in connection with the same case. "The actors are only to be asked to share what they knew about the Mahadev gaming app and how they got involved in its promotion," sources said.

Kapil Sharma and Huma Qureshi have requested for some time to appear before the agency, as per sources.

NEW DELHI: Though there is no official word, sources said that Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor, Kapil Sharma and Huma Qureshi have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before the agency and share information in connection with the Mahadev betting app case. Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor who was also summoned by the ED reportedly sought some time to appear before the agency. The summon to the actor was issued under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED. Meanwhile, sources said that Shraddha Kapoor has been asked to appear before the ED on Friday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources also said that actor Hina Khan had also been summoned by the agency in connection with the same case. "The actors are only to be asked to share what they knew about the Mahadev gaming app and how they got involved in its promotion," sources said. Kapil Sharma and Huma Qureshi have requested for some time to appear before the agency, as per sources.