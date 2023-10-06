Home Nation

Mahadev betting case: After Ranbir, now Shraddha, Kapil and Huma summoned by ED

Sources also said that actor Hina Khan had also been summoned by the agency in connection with the same case.

Published: 06th October 2023 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2023 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Actors Kapil Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor and Huma Qureshi.

Actors Kapil Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. (File Photos)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Though there is no official word, sources said that Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor, Kapil Sharma and Huma Qureshi have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before the agency and share information in connection with the Mahadev betting app case. 

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor who was also summoned by the ED reportedly sought some time to appear before the agency. The summon to the actor was issued under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED.

Meanwhile, sources said that Shraddha Kapoor has been asked to appear before the ED on Friday.

Sources also said that actor Hina Khan had also been summoned by the agency in connection with the same case. "The actors are only to be asked to share what they knew about the Mahadev gaming app and how they got involved in its promotion," sources said.

Kapil Sharma and Huma Qureshi have requested for some time to appear before the agency, as per sources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shraddha Kapoor Kapil Sharma Huma Qureshi Hina Khan Mahadev betting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp