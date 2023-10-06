Home Nation

NDA call to play the ‘Rohini panel card’ on OBCs

The Justice G Rohini-headed panel was tasked with the sub-categorisation of OBCs to ensure equitable redistribution of reservation and other benefits among the communities.

Published: 06th October 2023

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid a growing clamour from Opposition parties to hold a nationwide caste census, the Centre may implement the recommendations of the Rohini panel as a countermeasure to consolidate the OBCs.

With the Narendra Modi government remaining ambivalent on caste census, NDA allies Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), Apna Dal (S) and the Republican Party of India are pushing for implementation of the Rohini panel report at the earliest. 

The Justice G Rohini-headed panel was tasked with the sub-categorisation of OBCs to ensure equitable redistribution of reservation and other benefits among the communities. The panel has categorised the 2,600-odd OBC communities into three bands and fixed 8-10% reservation for those groups that haven’t availed reservation benefits for long. The panel found that 983 castes received no benefits, while 994 jostled for 2.68% of the 27% of the quota pie.

The BJP has been on the back foot ever since the Bihar caste survey revealed that over two-thirds of the state’s population belonged to “backward” communities. Speaking to this newspaper, SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said: “The Rohini panel report may be implemented before the election.” 

Republican Party of India leader and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said the Centre should do a nationwide caste census, adding that he does not agree with states conducting caste surveys. 
Apna Dal (S) leader and Union minister Anupriya Patel said her party has already demanded a caste-based census. 

Report after six years, 14 extensions

The Centre had formed the Commission in 2017 to sub-categorise the OBCs and submit a report within 12 weeks. The Commission, headed by ex-chief justice of Delhi High Court G Rohini, submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu on July 31, 2023 — six years after it was constituted, and following 14 extensions

