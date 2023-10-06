Home Nation

Newsclick raids: Delhi HC asks police to respond to pleas against arrest of Purkayastha, HR head

Purkayastha and Chakravarty were arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police for alleged links to China.

Published: 06th October 2023

Prabir_Purkayastha-Newsclick

Prabir Purkayastha, the founder and editor-in-chief of NewsClick. (Photo | NewsClick.in)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Friday issued notice to police on pleas challenging the arrest of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and human resources department head Amit Chakravarty in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA.

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela also sought the response of the city police on the applications seeking interim release of Purkayastha and Chakravarty till the pendency of their petition.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 9.

ALSO READ | NewsClick raids: FIR says funds came from China to disrupt India's sovereignty

Purkayastha and Chakravarty were arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Tuesday. Police have sealed the NewsClick's office in Delhi.

The portal has been accused of receiving money to spread pro-China propaganda. The duo is currently in police custody.

