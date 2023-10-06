Sikkim flood: CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased people

By PTI

GANGTOK: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the family of those who died in the flash flood in the state.

He also announced an immediate relief of Rs 2,000 each to all those who are being sheltered in relief camps.

Tamang said this is a temporary aid from the state government while the actual extent of the damage is being computed.

The chief minister made these announcements after undertaking an extensive tour of deluge-hit areas in East Sikkim to take stock of relief and restoration work and to assess the extent of damage due to the flash flood that hit the state early on October 4.

At the relief camp in Singtam, he met the affected families and assured them that the state government was making all efforts to mitigate the difficulties of the displaced people.

The chief minister also directed the district administration to extend all help for the rehabilitation of the displaced families by giving top priority to children, women and senior citizens.

He said that rescue operations were underway in full swing and the relief teams were putting their best efforts to ensure that the displaced families could lead a normal life soon.

Tamang also assured the evacuees of free of cost medical treatment and logistical support up to Siliguri, the largest city in northern West Bengal, for people who are from outside the state working here if they wish to return home.

On the criticism from various quarters over the construction of hydel power projects in the fragile Himalayan mountain region, he blamed the "flawed and substandard" developmental models of the past governments for devastations.

He also slammed the opposition for indulging in politics over a natural calamity.

