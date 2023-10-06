Srinagar Diary: ?Water zorbing at Dal Lake

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Simultaneous polls for ULBs, panchayats?

The term of urban local bodies (ULBs) in J&K will come to an end in November this year. The five-year term of panchayats will also end in December. But there is no clarity as to whether panchayat polls and urban local body elections are to be held simultaneously in the Union Territory this year. The last panchayat polls in J&K were held on non-party basis in 2018. National Conference and People’s Democratic Party had boycotted the election. It was expected that the ULB polls would be held by the end of this year. Sources said the government is now thinking of deferring the polls due to security concerns.

Water zorbing at Dal Lake

Water zorbing, an adventure activity, has been introduced in the Dal Lake. This activity allows adventure enthusiasts to roll inside transparent, inflatable spheres on Dal Lake. The zorbs are expertly sealed to keep participants dry as they roll, bounce and spin on the lake’s water, providing an adrenaline-pumping experience. Water zorbing at Dal Lake was introduced by entrepreneur Sheikh Yamin with the support of the tourism department. It aims to diversify the options of adventure activities while prioritising the safety of participants.

Waitlist abolished for PSC recruitment

In a significant decision, the Lieutenant Governor administration in the Jammu and Kashmir government has done away with the provision of preparing waiting lists for recruitment in government departments. The government issued three separate notifications to repeal the rules, mandating recruiting agencies such as the Public Service Commission and Services Selection Board to prepare a wait list for filling dropout vacancies for each job. The wait list’s purpose was to consider the candidates of the wait list against “dropout” candidates. The change in policy reflects a new approach to recruitment in various departments.

