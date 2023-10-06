Home Nation

Supreme Court appoints sign language interpreter for lawyer with hearing impairment

Lawyer Sarah Sunny's senior Sanchita Ain expressed gratitude to the CJI, DY Chandrachud for arranging the interpreter.

Sarah Sunny, a hearing-impaired lawyer

Sarah Sunny, a hearing-impaired lawyer (LinkedIn)

The Supreme Court on Friday appointed a sign language interpreter for a hearing-impaired lawyer Sarah Sunny. She is India's first lawyer to be registered as a practising lawyer with hearing impairment.


Sarah had earlier filed an application before the Supreme Court registry requesting a court-appointed Indian Sign Language (ISL) interpreter to assist her. The application was filed by Sarah's senior Sanchita Ain, according to Live Law.

"We have an interpreter today for Sarah. In fact, we are thinking that for the constitution bench hearings we will have an interpreter so that everyone can follow", Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said. The interpreter was seen helping Sarah during the proceedings in the virtual hearing, the report said.

Sanchita Ain expressed gratitude to the CJI for arranging the interpreter.

Sara is reportedly India's first lawyer to be registered as a practising hearing-impaired lawyer.

Sarah Sunny last month argued her case with the help of an Indian sign language interpreter. At that time, Sanchita Ain made a plea to Chandrachud to let Sarah argue her case with an interpreter. He immediately gave his assent. 
 

