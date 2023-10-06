Home Nation

Union Min Amit Shah asks agencies to dismantle entire ecosystem of terrorism

He further stressed that all anti-terrorism agencies must adopt a ruthless approach so that no new terrorist organisation is formed.

Published: 06th October 2023

Home Minister Amit Shah at the anti-terror conference organised by NIA | express

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said there is a need to not only combat terrorism but also dismantle its entire ecosystem. He further stressed that all anti-terrorism agencies must adopt a ruthless approach so that no new terrorist organisation is formed.

After inaugurating the 3rd Anti-Terror Conference organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), he said the Narendra Modi government’s tough decisions and stand taken against terrorism have yielded results in handling challenges posed by cryptocurrencies, hawala, terror funding, organised crime syndicates and narco-terror links.

“It is a fact that under the leadership of PM Modi, the Central and state agencies have succeeded in firmly curbing all forms of terrorism in the country in the last nine years.  The model anti-terrorism structure should be established under the purview of NIA and the hierarchy, structure and SoPs of investigation of all anti-terrorism agencies in all states should be made uniform for better coordination between Central and state agencies,” he said.

He also emphasised the need to design a common training module to ensure uniformity in the methodology of combating terrorism. In the last five years, the present government at the Centre has prepared several databases to be used to investigate, prosecute, prevent and act against terrorism, Shah said.

He said the task of NIA, Anti-Terrorism Squad, and Special Task Force should not only be limited to the investigation but also to think out of the box and take innovative measures to counter-terrorism. He further said the fight against terrorism requires collaboration from the global level to the grassroots. “To deal with terrorism, the Centre and the states, their agencies and inter-agency cooperation will have to think in vertical and horizontal ways,” the minister said.

