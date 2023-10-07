Canadian diplomats move from India to Kuala Lumpur, Singapore ahead of October 10 deadline

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With less than four days left for the October 10th deadline to downsize its diplomatic strength in India, Canada is reported to have posted some of the 41 diplomats to Kuala Lumpur and Singapore. This is as per reports that have appeared on CTV.

The Canadian High Commission in Delhi, when contacted, refrained from making any comments.

The diplomatic row between India and Canada began when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged in Parliament that the Indian government was involved in the killing of slain Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Following this, he expelled one Indian diplomat.

India responded by first expelling a Canadian diplomat, following which visa services to Canadians were stopped. Later, India asked Canada to downsize its diplomatic strength in India.

"We need to have parity with our diplomatic strength in Canada. Besides, we have observed that Canadian diplomats interfere in our internal matters," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi while announcing that India had asked Canada to downsize its diplomatic strength.

India has 21 diplomats in Canada while Canada had 62 in India. Hence, the extra 41 needed to be withdrawn. Otherwise, they will be declared persona non grata. Most of the diplomats who have been posted out were from Chandigarh and Delhi, according to a source.

"Canada is not taking any chances hence the number of diplomats that are being considered in excess have been posted out. Some to Kuala Lumpur and Singapore. It is an unprecedented move. And it all began with Canada expelling an Indian diplomat. Till Canada takes a U turn, or offers a clarification clearing the air on India’s involvement in the killing of the slain Khalistani, there is no looking back," said a source.

India has been repeatedly telling Canada to rein in those who have been accused of terrorist activities and threatening Indian diplomats in Canada.

"We had to stop visa services for Canada as our diplomats were threatened so it wasn’t safe for them to travel to the mission for consular services," said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, adding that Canada has a toxic mix of criminals, terrorists and traffickers.

