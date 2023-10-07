Chandrayaan-3: ISRO chairman says 'no certainty' over waking up moon lander and rover

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after former ISRO chairman A S Kiran Kumar spelt out there is no hope of waking up the Chandrayaan-3’s moon lander and rover, the present chairman of the space research organisation S Somnath hinted about a possibility, but no certainty over re-establishing contact with the rover Pragyan and lander Vikram.

Speaking to PTI on Friday, Space Commission member and former chairman of ISRO Kiran Kumar ruled out the possibility of waking up the moon lander and rover.

“No, no, there won’t be any more hope of reviving. Now, if it should have happened, it should have happened by now. There is (now) no chance at all,” Kiran Kumar was quoted as saying by the PTI.

Speaking after he was awarded the Vikram Sarabhai Vigyan Puraskar instituted by Kakkanad, the Kochi-based Vikram Sarabhai Science Foundation (VSSF), Somnath pointed out that India's third lunar mission's objective was achieved in 14 days, after which it entered sleep mode. One day on the Moon is equivalent to 14 days on Earth.

However, on re-establishing contact with the rover and lander, which had gone into sleep mode on September 2, Somnath said, "There's a possibility, but there's no certainty".

Somanath, the driving force behind Chandrayaan 3, which etched India's name on the moon and in the annals of history, also reminisced about his early days at ISRO. "When I first became a part of ISRO, it was during a challenging period for the organization. I remember being mocked by people while taking the bus, reminding me of our setbacks and failures," he told a large gathering of students, who assembled at the Vikram Sarabhai Science School, Kakkanad, for the eighth VSSF Science Conclave.

Replying to a related query, Somanath said the hardest challenge he faced during the Chandrayaan 3 mission was the soft landing. "There were a lot of factors to be considered to make the landing.”

Many wonder how ISRO, a government entity, operates with such passion and dedication. “Several factors contribute to this. Firstly, the autonomy granted to it plays a pivotal role. Secondly, the organizational structure effectively takes into account the insights of scientists and acts upon them. Lastly, the thrill of witnessing an idea transform from a mere concept to a finalized product is undeniably one of the most satisfying experiences one can have,” the ISRO chief said.

Somnath advised the students to focus on a particular field of study and gain deep knowledge rather than trying to gain knowledge in all fields of science. “An important quality students should have is a good reading habit. They should also have a commitment to society and know what’s happening around them,” Somnath, a native of Alappuzha, said.

He also emphasized the need for reforms in the field of education. “Only individuals genuinely interested in science should pursue advanced studies in it. While everyone should receive a basic education in science, higher education in this field should be reserved for those who are truly passionate and qualified. Today, we observe many engineering graduates, yet their employability is often low. There needs to be a genuine interest in it rather than just employability," he said.

Vikram Sarabhai Vigyan Puraskar award comprises a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a citation, which was handed to Somanath. The event saw virtual participation from G Madhavan Nair, a former ISRO chairman. Other dignitaries included V P Joy, former chief secretary of the Kerala government; Indira Rajan, the CEO of VSSF; Umesh N.S.K., the Ernakulam district collector; and E Nandhakumar, along with representatives from various entities.

