Like Bihar, caste survey will be carried out in Rajasthan, says CM Ashok Gehlot ahead of assembly polls

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that a caste survey will be carried out in the state, on the lines of a similar exercise conducted in Bihar.

The issue was discussed on Friday at a core committee meeting of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) held at the party's war room here. Apart from Gehlot, the meeting was attended by Congress in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Randhawa, RPCC president Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders.

"The Rajasthan government will also conduct a caste survey like the one held in Bihar," Gehlot told reporters on Friday after the meeting. He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's concept of caste survey and participation in proportion to the population would be furthered in the state.

"Therefore, we have decided that keeping in mind the mandate of the party, the Rajasthan government should declare this campaign," he said.

"There are various castes within the country. People of various religions live here. Different castes do different jobs. If we know how much population of which caste is there, we can know what plans we have to make for them. It will be easier for us to prepare schemes caste-wise," he said.

Randhawa said discussions on the yatra on the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) issue were also held in the meeting, apart from the caste-based survey.

Earlier, the Congress had planned to take out a five-day yatra in eastern Rajasthan to demand national project status for the ERCP that would address the irrigation and drinking water needs of 13 districts. However, the party postponed it.

Rajasthan Congress president Dotasra on Friday said a crucial meeting will be held on Monday in which dates of the yatra on the ERCP issue will be decided. The slogan of the Congress' election campaign will be - 'Kaam Kiya Dil Se, Congress Fir Se', he added. The 2023 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election is expected to be held in or before December this year.

