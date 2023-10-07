Lucknow Diary: Jewar eyes domestic, short-distance flights

Namita Bajpai By

Jewar eyes domestic, short-distance flights

At least 65 daily flights will operate from Noida International Airport coming up at Jewar by the end of next year. Of these, 62 flights will be domestic, two to foreign destinations and one a cargo carrier. The cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune, short-distance flights to Dehradun and Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, are expected to be the initial destinations. Among the foreign destinations, Dubai and Singapore are the most favourable. The airport, which last month received its unique International Air Transport Association code–DXN–has an October 2024 deadline for phase one.

Respect MPs and MLAs bureaucrats told

Recently, while chairing a meeting with divisional commissioners and district magistrates, UP chief secretary DS Mishra warned the bureaucrats of strict action if found flouting the protocols. They were advised to strictly follow rules and extend common courtesy towards the MPs and MLAs whenever they telephone or meet. “When an MLA or MP calls, DCs and DMs should respond to them on a priority basis. In case of inability to receive calls due to a meeting or some other work, their calls should be returned as soon as possible,” he said.

Arrangement for decent cremation of pets

To address the issue of disposing of dead pets and strays, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation has decided to set up an electric crematorium. A proposal for the same was approved by LMC House last Saturday. Lucknow has over 9,000 registered and an estimated 20,000 non-registered pets and a population of around 80,000 street dogs. “Around 100 street dogs and 20 pets die on average every day. So the absence of a proper disposal system of animal carcasses has been felt for a long time. We’d been trying to get funds for an animal incinerator. Finally, the LMC House has allocated `3 crore for such a facility in the city,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner.

