Not a single hostel built for SC girls in Gujarat in 3 years

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government has been saying the government is working hard to educate poor and scheduled caste girls, but the state has not built even a single hostel or residential school for Scheduled Caste (SC) girls in the last three years.

The Gujarat government has stated in the Legislative Assembly that not a single ‘New Government hostel’ or ‘Adarsh Nivashi Kanya School’ (Ideal Residential School for Girls) for SC girls has been built in Gujarat in the last three years.

This is despite the fact that there is not a single government hostel or an ‘Adarsh Nivashi Kanya School’ for SC girls in 10 districts in Gujarat. According to the Gujarat government, there are 32 government hostels for SC girls running in 33 districts, whereas there are only 12 ‘Ideal Residential Schools’. ‘Adarsh residential schools’ assist children to pursue post-primary education.

These schools offer fully free education and lodging to students. On September 14, in response to a question from Congress MLA Vimal Chudasma, the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment stated “The state has built no new girls government hostels or Ideal Residential Schools for Scheduled Caste Girls” in the three years.

According to government data, there is not a single government SC girl’s hostel or SC girls’ ideal residential school in Gujarat districts such as Bharuch, Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Dwarka, Morbi, and SabarKantha.

Gujarat Congress scheduled caste (SC) Dept Chairman Hitendra Pithadiya alleged that “In the budget allocated to the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, negligible budget is used for education. All other things are done in the name of the budget for SC education. As the ‘Samaras hostel’ was built in Gujarat, it was built from the budget allocated to Dalits.”

“The government most likely does not know or does not want to reveal how many Dalits are studying in the ‘Samaras hostel’ built with Dalit funds,” he added Pithadiya asked a question and stated “The government does not give a dedicated budget to Dalits and the budget it gives is used in other ways like they use for ‘Samaras hostel’, so how can the government build ideal residential schools or government hostels for Dalit girls in three years? On March 2023 31, 1,554 scheduled caste girls were in government hostels, while 1,170 girls were studying in ideal girls’ schools.

