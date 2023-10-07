P20 Summit on Oct 13-14, India to hold diplomatic talks with Canada senator

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India will not overlook discussing diplomatic issues with Canada at the upcoming G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit in New Delhi. India plans informal talks on the challenges affecting relations between the two countries, prompted by a recent statement from the Canadian PM regarding the death of a Khalistani extremist.

“We will address listed summit issues formally and other matters informally,” said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, when asked if allegations against India in the Canadian Parliament would be discussed with the Canadian Senate Speaker, Raymonde Gagne. Gagne has confirmed attendance at the Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit from October 13 to 14, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Om Birla will be chairing the summit.

The summit will host wide-ranging discussions on global issues during four major sessions. The Canadian Senate Speaker joins Parliamentary speakers from various countries, including China’s National People’s Congress. Birla noted that, in addition to G20 countries, 10 other nations and international organisations will participate in the summit. “Fifty parliamentarians, 14 secretaries-general, 26 presidents, 10 vice-presidents, one committee chairman, and the inter-parliamentary union presidents have confirmed their participation in the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit, alias P20,” Birla further explained.

For the first time, speakers from the Pan African Parliament will participate. India will offer consensus-based solutions for an inclusive, peaceful, and equitable world, based on the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva-Kutumbakam — One Earth, One Family, One Future.’

The P20 Summit will address topics such as accelerating SDGs, sustainable energy transitions, women-led development, and transformation through Public Digital Platforms in its four sessions. Birla highlighted that the summit aims to engage G20 and guest countries in discussions on how parliaments can effectively advance P20 objectives.

NEW DELHI: India will not overlook discussing diplomatic issues with Canada at the upcoming G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit in New Delhi. India plans informal talks on the challenges affecting relations between the two countries, prompted by a recent statement from the Canadian PM regarding the death of a Khalistani extremist. “We will address listed summit issues formally and other matters informally,” said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, when asked if allegations against India in the Canadian Parliament would be discussed with the Canadian Senate Speaker, Raymonde Gagne. Gagne has confirmed attendance at the Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit from October 13 to 14, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Om Birla will be chairing the summit. The summit will host wide-ranging discussions on global issues during four major sessions. The Canadian Senate Speaker joins Parliamentary speakers from various countries, including China’s National People’s Congress. Birla noted that, in addition to G20 countries, 10 other nations and international organisations will participate in the summit. “Fifty parliamentarians, 14 secretaries-general, 26 presidents, 10 vice-presidents, one committee chairman, and the inter-parliamentary union presidents have confirmed their participation in the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit, alias P20,” Birla further explained.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); For the first time, speakers from the Pan African Parliament will participate. India will offer consensus-based solutions for an inclusive, peaceful, and equitable world, based on the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva-Kutumbakam — One Earth, One Family, One Future.’ The P20 Summit will address topics such as accelerating SDGs, sustainable energy transitions, women-led development, and transformation through Public Digital Platforms in its four sessions. Birla highlighted that the summit aims to engage G20 and guest countries in discussions on how parliaments can effectively advance P20 objectives.