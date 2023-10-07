Poll-ready Shivraj Chouhan unveils Rs 53K crore projects in Bhopal

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh is actively initiating development projects ahead of the announcement of election dates by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the subsequent enforcement of the model code of conduct for assembly polls.

With an eye on securing another term in power, the BJP government recently dedicated and laid the foundation for projects valued at Rs 53,000 crore across the state. During a state-level event in Bhopal, Chief Minister Chouhan disclosed that these projects included four significant endeavours totaling Rs 9,500 crore for Bhopal and its neighbouring districts.

In his own assembly segment of Budhni in Sehore district, Chouhan performed Bhoomi-Pujan and inaugurated construction and development projects exceeding Rs 334 crore. Similar ceremonies took place in various gram panchayats, including Budhni, Rehti, Shahganj, and Bherunda.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Chouhan facilitated the disbursement of Rs 219 crore as grants to beneficiaries of the PM Ujwala Yojana and non-Ujwala Ladli Behna Yojana, ensuring they can purchase cooking gas cylinders at a subsidized rate of Rs 450 each.

Notably, these initiatives transpired just two days after the state government announced a 35% quota for women in direct government department recruitment, excluding the forest department. In Ujjain, Chouhan inaugurated projects worth Rs 242.35 crore, marking the second phase of the Mahakal Lok temple corridor expansion.

This expansion extended the Mahakal Temple premises from 2.87 hectares to 47 hectares, encompassing features such as the Neelkanth Forest, green area development, sales space, landscape plaza, and modern Jan Suvidha Kendras. The newly constructed Anna Kshetra, the country’s largest, will provide food to one lakh devotees daily.

