Sikkim floods: Death toll rises to 30, state government to probe dam’s "substandard" construction 

GUWAHATI: The Sikkim government will probe the “substandard” construction of Chungthang dam that was washed away by the flash floods and punish the culprits, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said on Saturday.

Built by the previous government, the Chungthang dam is part of the 1,200 MW Teesta Stage III Hydro Electric Project.

Tamang told journalists that the loss of lives and damage to properties downstream was due to the dam’s collapse.

“After the cloudburst over Lhonak Lake, the Chungthang dam suffered the highest damage, causing maximum losses downstream. The force of water could have been controlled if the dam had been built well by the previous government,” the CM said.

He said the government would get the dam’s collapse investigated by a central agency.

“We had such a disaster because of two or three people. They will have to be punished,” Tamang said.

He said the government’s top priorities were locating the missing people and rescuing them, clearing debris, and restoring water, electricity supplies and road connectivity. Thirteen bridges were washed away by the flash floods disrupting road communication in North Sikkim.

The number of human lives lost was 30, including eight Army personnel.

“Deeply pained by the tragic loss of precious lives including eight Army personnel in the recent flash floods arising out of glacial lake burst in Sikkim. Out of the 23 missing soldiers, one was rescued while the mortal remains of eight brave soldiers were recovered. Their sacrifice, while being deployed in forward areas in the service of the nation, will not be forgotten. Search operations to rescue remaining 14 soldiers and missing civilians are underway,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority said 141 people were missing while 26 people, who sustained “grievous injuries, were hospitalised. A total of 25,065 people were affected in Mangan, Gangtok, Pakyong and Namchi districts.

So far, 2,413 people have been rescued. The authorities opened 22 relief camps where 6,875 people were lodged.

The state government announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of those who lost their lives and an immediate relief of Rs 2,000 each for all those taking shelter in camps.

Students from some states of the Northeast were stranded in Sikkim after the disaster. Assam government sent two senior officers to oversee the evacuation of 160 students from the state.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said a bus with 26 students from Meghalaya left Sikkim on Friday evening and was on its way to Shillong.

