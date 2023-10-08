Home Nation

Cops suspended for throwing accident victim's body into canal in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

The footage, captured by a passerby, revealed two police officers dragging the blood-soaked body of a man when a third policeman accompanied them to help.

Published: 08th October 2023 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2023 10:27 PM   |  A+A-

A screengrab from a video where three policemen, in Muzaffarpur, can be seen carrying a dead body, which they dumped into a canal.

By PTI

MUZAFFARPUR: Bihar Police on Sunday suspended three cops who were caught on camera while dumping remains of an accident victim into a canal near Dhodhi canal bridge in Fakuli outpost area of Muzaffarpur district, police said.

A video of the incident had gone viral on social media earlier in the day.

According to a statement by the office of the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Muzaffarpur, "Authenticity of the video was examined and it turned out to be genuine. It's an unfortunate incident and the cops who were present there failed to perform their duty properly. The driver constable involved has been suspended, while the contracts of two home guard jawans on duty has been terminated".

Parts of the body that could be salvaged were sent for postmortem, it said, adding the identity of the victim could not be ascertained so far.

The footage, captured by a passerby, revealed two police officers dragging the blood-soaked body of a man when a third policeman accompanied them to help.

They were also seen using their batons to push a body (probably the victim) into the canal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar accident victim Bihar police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp