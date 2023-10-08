Home Nation

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Kangpokpi in Manipur

The tremors struck at 7:22 am on October 8 at a depth of 26 km.

Published: 08th October 2023 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2023 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KANGPOKPI: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale struck Kangpokpi district of Manipur on October 8, the National Centre for Seismology informed.

The tremors struck at 7:22 am on October 8 at a depth of 26 km, the NCS informed further.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.2 occurred on 08-10-2023, 07:22:13 IST, Lat: 25.10 and Long: 93.86, Depth: 26 km, Location: Kangpokpi, Manipur," read a post on the official handle of NCS on X.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, on Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit the Andaman Sea in the early hours.

The tremors struck at 3:20 am at a depth of 10 km, the NCS said.

