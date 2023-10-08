Grenade blast at Manipur Minister Yumnam Khemchand's house, jawan injured

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Miscreants triggered a grenade blast at the residence of Manipur Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Yumnam Khemchand at Yumnam Leikai in Imphal on Saturday night.

While the minister and his family members escaped unscathed, a Central Reserve Police Force personnel, guarding the house, was injured.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the blast. Security was heightened in the area after the incident. The police said they were probing the case.

Khemchand told this newspaper on Sunday that he was at home along with family members when the grenade went off near the gate of his residence. He said the jawan sustained minor injuries from splinters.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited Khemchand’s residence soon after the blast and took stock of the situation.

“The chief minister expressed concern over the incident. He asked me who might have done this. I said I don’t know as I don’t have any enmity with anyone,” Khemchand said.

Earlier, during the height of the ethnic violence in the state, the houses of several lawmakers had come under attack from mobs.

