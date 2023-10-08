Home Nation

Rajasthan: Two minor girls die by suicide after being harassed by three boys

The three accused have been detained by the police.

Published: 08th October 2023 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2023 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

PRATAPGARH: Rajasthan police have constituted a special investigation team to probe the death of two minor girls who died allegedly by suicide after consuming poison on Saturday.

According to the police, in a complaint filed by the girl's father, two minor girls were studying and staying in Peepal Khoont in a hostel and alleged that they were harassed by three boys, including a minor.

S Parimala, IG Police, Banswara told ANI "We received info in Ghantali police station that two minor girls have consumed poison. The girls who consumed poison were referred to a hospital where they were declared dead. Their relatives reported that these two minor girls were studying in Peepal Khoont and alleged that they were harassed by a minor boy, and two of his friends, who have been detained. A special investigation team has been constituted to probe the incident."

BJP's Rajasthan chief and leader of opposition in the state Rajendra Rathore targeted CM Ashok Gehlot's government on the incident.

"Atrocities against women and daughters are at their peak under the jungle raj of Congress. The incident of suicide by two schoolgirls troubled by teasing in Pipalkhunt of Pratapgarh district is shameful to humanity. This incident is also a question mark on the poor law and order system of the state. This is not the first case under the rule of @ashokgehlot51 ji who has failed as the head of the Home Department," Rajendra Rathore said on X.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

