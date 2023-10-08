Home Nation

Students injured in ragging at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Maharashtra's Palghar   

Authorities have ordered a probe into the incident which came to light on Saturday. 

Published: 08th October 2023

By Online Desk

PALGHAR: Several students were ragged at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Palghar in Maharashtra. A few students suffered serious injuries after being thrashed during the ragging.

There are complaints against five students for allegedly ragging 10 peers, JNV principal George Abraham told PTI.

"As exams are underway, we will take action against the guilty following the probe after exams are over," he added.

The JNV is a system under the Union government and most of the schools are located in rural parts of the country.

According to a report, one of the students, whose ear got injured, approached the school nurse in critical condition. The student's parents were called and asked to take their son to an ENT specialist following which the doctor found the student’s eardrum in a damaged condition. The student narrated the ragging incident after which his father registered a complaint with the JNV principal.

(With inputs from PTI)
 

