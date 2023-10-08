Home Nation

UP man arrested for smothering minor niece to death for resisting molestation bid

Published: 08th October 2023 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2023 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose.

By IANS

GHAZIABAD: A seven-year-old girl was smothered to death here allegedly by her 27-year-old uncle when she resisted him for touching her inappropriately.

The accused identified as Imran has been arrested, the police said.

According to reports, the girl had come to her maternal uncle's house in Kaila Bhatta area.

The accused relative took her with him on the pretext of giving her some eatables on the terrace of the adjoining house and started touching her inappropriately. When she objected, he covered her mouth, said DCP (City) Nipun Agarwal. The accused fled the spot when the girl fell unconscious.

She was found unconscious by the family and the maternal uncle took her to the hospital where doctors declared her dead.

"We have lodged an FIR under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused has been arrested," the DCP added.

