ASI to open outlets at 84 monuments to sell replicas of heritage sites

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) will set up souvenir shops at 84 monuments from where it plans to sell replicas of highlighted features of heritage sites, architectural fragments, important sculptures, artifacts of antiquarian value and different products of the states selected under the Centre’s ‘One District One Product’ scheme.

According to ASI — the national watchdog of 3,697 monuments — this will provide an opportunity for the cultural and creative industries to work closely with the monuments. The ASI has been deliberating the policy to introduce high quality souvenir shops at monuments of national importance for the past two years.

“The souvenir shops intend to provide a visitor experience that the people of India can engage with in order to connect with their heritage. Souvenir varieties will range from replicas of highlighted features of heritage sites. Besides replicas, this souvenir shop can serve as a playground for creative ideas where craftspeople, artisans, corporate conglomerates, boutique manufacturers and startups can participate in manufacturing items that speak directly to India’s culture,” said the culture ministry.

The 84 monuments include Agra Fort, Taj Mahal, Ajanta and Ellora caves, Tipu Sultan Palace, Gwalior Fort, Red Fort, Jantar Mantar and Purana Quila. Earlier, the souvenir shops mainly served as the sale counter of ASI publications. “The scope of the souvenirs will be defined by the ASI with academic support,” said the ministry officials. The ASI has already invited Expression of Interest to appoint an agency to run memento outlets.

