Bhopal Diary: Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets woman who gave him Rs 2 to fight polls

CM meets woman who gave him Rs 2 to fight polls

Thirty three years after he won his first assembly election from Budhni in home district Sehore, BJP’s longest serving CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday met the woman who gave Rs 2 as a lucky charm to contest his first assembly poll. While laying foundation of development works in Jahajpur area, the CM touched Jamuna Bai’s feet and hugged her, while recounting his meeting with her in 1990. The incident happened amid suspense on whether Chouhan will be fielded in the assembly polls from his Budhni seat or somewhere else.

‘Rs 51,000 to booth in-charges if Cong draws blank’

Having won last six assembly polls, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has announced that in-charges of polling booths of Indore-1 seat where Congress draws blank will get Rs 51,000 as reward. His announcement assumes significance as he is making a return to assembly polls as a candidate after ten years. The current Congress MLA from the Indore-1 seat Sanjay Shukla, hails from an old BJP family. Vijayvargiya, who won from three different seats of Indore, faces perhaps the toughest poll battle of his career, if the first-time sitting Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla is fielded from Indore-1 seat.

Janhit Party’s 1st list of candidates in a week

Janhit Party, a political outfit launched recently by former RSS pracharaks is planning to release its first list of candidates in a week. It is likely to include 25 candidates. With the newly formed party not having much connect in Indore-1 assembly segment (from where the BJP has fielded it’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya), the new party’s prime patron and ex-RSS pracharak Abhay Jain might himself contest the polls. “Though we’re averse to targeting individual politicians, still if the party wants me to contest from Indore-1, I’ll not disappoint,” Jain said. A NIT alumnus, Jain was an RSS pracharak between 1986 and 2007.

