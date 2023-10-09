Home Nation

Election Commission to announce poll schedule for five states today

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar will announce the poll schedule for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram.

Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner.

Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission (EC) will announce the schedule for holding assembly elections in five states at 12 noon on Monday.

The Commission, in an official statement, said that the Chief Election Commissioner, while addressing a briefing meeting for observers to be deployed for the forthcoming elections has directed the commission's observers to ensure a level playing field by working in a coordinated manner to ensure free, fair and inducement-free elections.

The term of the Mizoram assembly ends on December 17. The Mizo National Front is in power in the northeastern state.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan end on different dates in January next year. While the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rules Telangana, Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the BJP. The Congress is in power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

