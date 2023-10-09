Five assembly elections: Polling from Nov 7- 30, counting on Dec 3

By Online Desk

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the schedule for assembly elections in five states, namely Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram.

The election in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases – the first stage of voting will be held on November 7. The second phase will be held on November 17. Legislative elections in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17. Legislative elections in Mizoram will be on November 7. Rajasthan will go to polls on November 23 and Telangana on November 30 in a single phase.

Counting of votes in all five states will be held on December 3, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar announced at a press conference.

The Assembly elections this year are extremely significant as they come just months before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and will reflect the mood of the electorate in the run-up to the general elections.

At present, there is a BJP government in Madhya Pradesh led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have Congress governments led by Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel respectively.

Telangana, on the other hand, has the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) government led by K Chandrasekhar Rao whereas the Mizo National Front (MNF), a BJP ally, is in power in Mizoram.

The terms of the legislative assemblies in Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh are set to conclude on various dates in January 2024, while the term of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly will end on December 17 this year.

The following are the highlights of the Press Conference by the Election Commission of India

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addresses a press conference in Delhi

We have met all stakeholders, including political parties and enforcement agencies, ahead of five assembly polls: CEC Rajiv Kumar.

Election Commission has given special emphasis on making electoral rolls inclusive, focus will be on roll-to-poll conversion: CEC Rajiv Kumar.

Election Seizure Management System being introduced for five assembly polls for enhancing oversight for inducement-free elections: EC.

940 checkposts in place for strict vigil on interstate borders and to dry up inflow of illicit liquor, cash, freebies and drugs: EC

Zero tolerance towards use of money power; strict vigil over suspicious online cash transfers through wallets: EC on five assembly polls

Election Commission to decide on J-K elections at right time, keeping in mind security situation and other elections there: CEC Rajiv Kumar.

Announcements of freebies always have 'tadka' of populism, public has right to know from where freebies will come: CEC Rajiv Kumar.

