Many steps being taken for next census, but no dates yet

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While ambiguity over scheduling of the next census enumeration continues, the Centre has asserted that several new initiatives have been adopted to facilitate the quick release of the next census data, including digital data collection, advanced geospatial technology and other improved measures.

According to the 2022-23 annual report of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the ministries concerned and departments of the government have been deliberating on reviewing the earlier census questionnaires and finalising on the same.

However, the report did not mention any likely dates of the decennial exercise. The census enumeration scheduled to take place in 2021 has been postponed until further orders. Significantly, it is for the first time in the 150-year history of census operations in India that the exercise has been put on hold.

“Due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and postponement of census activities, the date of freezing of boundaries is now extended up to 30.6.2023,” said the report. However, experts have pointed out that countries like the UK, China, and the US have held their census exercises post-Covid.

Elaborating on the new initiatives for the next census, the report said that Rs 8754.23 crore has already been approved by the Centre. “The pre-census mapping activities include the preparation and updation of maps showing administrative units of the states/UTs, districts, sub-districts, villages, towns and wards within towns to ensure proper coverage of the entire geographical area of the country. Further, efforts are being made for dissemination of census results through web-based interactive maps,” said the report, adding that preparatory work in this direction has already been initiated.

To complete the census mapping activities quickly and efficiently, existing desktop GIS software has been upgraded to the latest versions, modules have been purchased and all mapping manpower trained using the latest software, it said.

“More than 6 lakh maps are being uploaded in the CMMS portal for census functionaries and the same will be further updated and finalised as per jurisdictional changes till 31.12.2022,” it said. The House Listing Block mobile mapping app for geo-referencing of all enumeration blocks is being introduced in the country, the report added.

