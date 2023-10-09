Home Nation

Polls in J-K will be held at 'right time' keeping the security situation in mind: Election Commission

The polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held when the commission deems it the "right time" keeping in mind the security situation and other polls being held in the union territory, CEC said.

Published: 09th October 2023 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2023 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar speaks during a press conference in New Delhi | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Monday said polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held at the "right time" keeping in mind the security situation there.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said this while speaking at a press conference to announce the schedule for assembly elections in five states.

The polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held when the commission deems it the "right time" keeping in mind the security situation and other polls being held in the union territory, he said.

In response to another question, Kumar said announcements of freebies always have the 'tadka' of populism and the public has the right to know from where the freebies will come.

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will go to polls on different days from November 7-30 and votes will be counted for the five states on December 3, the Election Commission said, setting the stage for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls semi-finals. This will be the last set of assembly elections ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission Assembly election Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp